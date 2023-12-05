SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State women’s basketball team opened up conference play with a perfect road trip over the weekend.

The Belles pulled off a comeback performance to defeat Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday, 66-65, followed by a dominant performance Saturday, defeating Texas A&M International, 95-74.

“There’s nothing better than seeing your players work as hard as they do. Their will to win is something that you can’t coach. And I feel like each one of our players has that and so they’re going to do whatever it takes to win ballgames. You saw that in both games this weekend. Both of those teams are really good. They’re well coached, and they were out to get us, but I was really proud of the way that our players responded,” said head coach, Alesha Ellis.

The Angelo State Belles are embracing having the ‘target on their back’ after being crowned Lone Star Conference champions for the sixth time in program’s history.

“We play in a tough conference. So, each game is going to be a battle and it’s important for us to stick to what we know and play our game. You never know who you’re going to face and yeah, it’s important to just play your game,” said sophomore guard, Landry Morrow.