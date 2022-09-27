SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats look to interim head coach Aaron Whitmire, to lead this team in the absence of Charles Boles.

Charles Boles was forced to be sidelined with his ongoing battle with cancer. This is now the coach’s third time faced with cancer, and he looks to overcome it yet again.

“He told me that I was gonna have to take over. The last time he was sick like this, he never missed a practice. He even coached the state championship game going through chemo. He’ll tell you it’s no big deal. It took me a couple of weeks to realize, I’m going to have to step in and do this job for him the best way I possibly can. It’s tough but we’re going to get it done,” Aaron Whitmire said.

The Wildcats will continue to work hard on and off the field this season, hoping coach Boles can make a quick return.

“He’s such a positive person. I mean, he’s the most positive person in the world. It’s like, oh, yeah, I got cancer. It’s not a big deal. I’m going to whip this and I’m going to keep on going,” Whitmire says.