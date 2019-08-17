Water Valley Enters Nathan Hayes Era

WATER VALLEY– Entering 2019, the Wildcats will be under the direction of new head coach, Nathan Hayes.

Coming off a 4-6 season and 1-3 in District 8-1A Div. 1, Coach Hayes is ready to begin 2019 with his new team.

“Our defense, we we think is kind of simple. But for guys that haven’t ran it before, it’s kind of complex a little bit,” Coach Hayes said. “And our offense, of course, we start off pretty slow and pretty basic and we sort of grow in the preseason. “

Coach Hayes brings a winning culture to Water Valley. He won back-to-back State titles at Crowell in 2013-2014.

Water Valley will open up their season against Robert Lee at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30th at Wildcat Stadium.