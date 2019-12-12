Wall’s Heuertz signs with Midland College Baseball

WALL– Wall Senior Caleb Heuertz signed his letter of intent to continue to his baseball career at Midland College.

Heuertz will be joining teammate Luke Young at Midland College. Young signed his letter of intent on November 13th.

More Stories for you

• Sterling City’s Ferguson, Gonzales earn District 8-1A Div. I honors

SAN ANGELO — Sterling City’s Chance Ferguson earned Defensive MVP and Francisco Gonzales was named Newcomer of the…

• Rams head coach Cinco Boone: ‘We were a better team than Dallas Baptist’

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams suffered their first loss of the season to Lone Star Conference foe Dallas Baptist i…

• Recapping the 2019 high school football season

SAN ANGELO — The 2019 high school football season is officially over for our 24 Concho Valley Schools, but it was…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA steals road win over Miles, 56-42

MILES — The TLCA Eagles picked up their sixth win of the season after topping Miles 56-42 Tuesday night. Junior g…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick leads Miles to 29-point win over TLCA

MILES — Sophomore forward Regan Smithwick scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Miles Lady Bulldogs over TLCA 5…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval Cougars get a big road win over Water Valley

WATER VALLEY- The Christoval Cougars got a big road win over Water Valley on Tuesday night. Cougars got the win over…