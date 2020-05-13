Wall’s Blackburn leaving for Boswell head coaching job

WALL — Wall boys’ basketball head coach Brian Blackburn has been hired as the new head coach for Fort Worth Boswell High School.

Blackburn took over the Hawks’ head coaching duties in 2014 and led the program to five consecutive district championships. The Hawks finished the 2019-2020 season unbeaten in district.

The move returns Blackburn to the North Texas area. Before coaching at Wall, he spent two seasons as a head coach at Whitewright and was an assistant coach at Flower Mound Marcus for two state titles.

Boswell finished last season with a 17-13 record.