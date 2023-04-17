SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the boys and girls for Wall high school finished victorious at the district meet in Ballinger.

“After all four years of high school, it’s my senior year I wanted to go out to bang and I think that this is just one of the best feelings in the world. To have a district championship under our belts, going in strong for area and after area hopefully going in strong for regionals and after regionals, we’re looking at state,” said senior 4×100 runner Kaylee Bartz.

After having a down year in 2022 and not winning a single meet, the Hawks are poised to get things back on track this season.

“I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for all of us, and we really get to compete at the highest level. I’m hoping to get bigger goals in the weeks to come,” said junior Ryan Allen.

Wall will compete in the Area Round Wednesday, April 17th at Wall high school starting at 11a.m.