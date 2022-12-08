SAN ANGELO, TX— Shay West signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Hardin-Simmons University Thursday afternoon at Wall High School.

West has collected many awards throughout her golfing career at Wall, including being an integral part of the back-to-back state titles the Lady Hawks have won.

“It feels absolutely amazing. I love the fact that I am going to be able to continue the sport that I love and that I’m going to be able to keep playing it and keep going on to the next level. I feel like it’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life. So, I feel like this is a dream come true for me,” said West.