Live – Tracking Hurricane Dorian

LIVE NOW |
Track Hurricane Dorian as it Nears Florida

Mason High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Wall snaps Mason’s home winning streak with 47-7 win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON — They came, they saw, they conquered.

The Wall Hawks steamrolled the defending 2A state champion Mason Punchers 47-7 on Thursday to snap Mason’s 40-game home winning streak.

Despite the bright lights and road atmosphere, the Hawks flew out of the gate and scored 21 points in the first quarter.

The first strike came after a Mason fumble. Wall quarterback Mason Fuchs connected with Connor Dierscke in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

Chase Rios and Cinch Dickie then reeled off monster touchdown runs to put Wall up 21-0.

The Hawks will be back in action on Sept. 6 with a game against Cisco. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cisco High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule