Wall snaps Mason’s home winning streak with 47-7 win

MASON — They came, they saw, they conquered.

The Wall Hawks steamrolled the defending 2A state champion Mason Punchers 47-7 on Thursday to snap Mason’s 40-game home winning streak.

Despite the bright lights and road atmosphere, the Hawks flew out of the gate and scored 21 points in the first quarter.

The first strike came after a Mason fumble. Wall quarterback Mason Fuchs connected with Connor Dierscke in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

Chase Rios and Cinch Dickie then reeled off monster touchdown runs to put Wall up 21-0.

The Hawks will be back in action on Sept. 6 with a game against Cisco. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cisco High School.