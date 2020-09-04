Wall prepared for top 5 showdown with Cisco

WALL — Wall’s much anticipated matchup against Eastland in Week 1 turned out to be a 38-3 blow out after multiple starters sat for the Mavericks.

The Hawks’ (1-0) rushing attack gained 404 yards led by senior running back Chase Rios, who had 164 yards on five carries while scoring four touchdowns. Their defense took care of business as well, allowing only 101 yards of total offense.

Now, Wall will turn its attention to a battle of top 5 teams in their respective classification, with No. 4 Cisco traveling to Hawk Stadium on Friday night.

Last season when the two programs met, the Hawks snuck away with a 20-13 win, after a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. It was the Loboes’ only regular-season loss and they would go on to finish the season 11-2, advancing to the regional round of the playoffs.

Cisco returns four starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s team but is without longtime head coach Brent West.

Last week, in the first game of the Kevin Stennett era, the Loboes defeated Clyde 39-14. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Long had a standout performance, rushing for 316 yards and three touchdowns while adding one more touchdown through the air.

Wall and Cisco did what they do best, run the ball and this week should be no different. With both teams relying heavily on their ground game, stopping the run and winning the possession battle will be crucial. This matchup has a history of producing close outcomes and could very well come down to that once again. Wall has won four of the past five meetings.