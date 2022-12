SAN ANGELO, TX— It was a special day in Wall Monday afternoon as senior Brooke Lehr signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Western Texas College.

The Lady Hawk volleyball team only had two seniors- Lehr and Kamryn Williams who both committed to play collegiately.

Back in August, Lehr verbally announced her commitment, and Monday, she put pen to paper to become a Westerner in front of her friends and family.