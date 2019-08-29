Wall, Mason ready for round two

MASON–

After months of hype, anticipation, and waiting, the high school football season is finally here.

Wall and Mason will kick off their season with a rematch from 2018 on Thursday night at the Puncherdome. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.

“The build up has been great, the anticipation has been great,” Wall Head Coach Houston Guy said. “Our kids have worked extremely hard. I don’t think you could ask our kids to do any more. I think they are going to be well prepared.”

“It’s going to be cool. There’s going to be a lot of people there,” Mason Senior Quarterback Whitt Bierschwale said.

The Punchers have not lost a home game since October 29th, 2010. Wall Senior Quarterback Mason Fuchs hopes to change that, especially since the Punchers beat the Hawks in last year’s game at Wall.

“They came here and beat us on our home turf, which rarely happens, so we are looking to go to their home turf to take it to them,” Fuchs said. It’s definitely been on the back of my mind since the time we lost to them.”

“I expect them to come in ready to upset our home winning streak,” Mason Football Head Coach Michael McLeod said. “I anticipate them obviously wanting to come out of the gates and win the first game.”

Kick off will be at 7:00 p.m.