SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks 2023 basketball season is set to tip-off on November 7th at home versus Midland Greenwood.

“I feel really good with this group. We’re young but we’re really quick. Once we get all the bugs ironed out and everything, I think we’re going to be a pretty good team. We’ve got to live with some mistakes with young girls right now but I’m pretty confident and think we’re going to be a pretty good team,” said Head Coach, Jerry McSherry.

The Lady Hawks are coming off a season in which they finished 28-6 overall and 11-3 in District 6-3A. Wall would go on to reach the playoffs, before falling to the UIL State Champions, the Holiday Lady Eagles.

“I’m most excited to play with players that I haven’t played with in a long time. Some girls in my grade that I’ve been looking forward to playing with and to play with the volleyball players that we’ve been waiting for. Hopefully, we just start the season off with a good game,” said junior point guard, Brylyn Watts.