SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2023-2024 high school basketball season marks the 10-year anniversary of the Wall Lady Hawks girls’ basketball team’s first state championship in school’s history.

The Lady Hawks defeated Brock 48-44 to win their first class 2A title in 2014.

The Wall Lady Hawks were coached by Tate Lombard, who led that 2013-2014 group to an impressive 35-4 record overall.

On Friday night from Wall, the Lady Hawks celebrated their ten-year anniversary and honored their state-champion girls’ basketball team before a regular-season matchup with TLCA San Angelo Lady Eagles.

Coaches and players who went on to enjoy many different walks of life came together once again in Wall to reflect on history that was made. Some seeing each other for the first time in 10 years, but the energy surrounding the special event was like nothing had ever changed.