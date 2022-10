SAN ANGELO, Texas, — The Wall Hawks won this one in a defensive slugfest, 14-6.

Nathan Pepper led the way for the Wall Hawks tonight. Pepper scored the only two touchdowns on the game himself with his physical running.

Both defense played stellar, not giving much up tonight on the defensive side of the ball.

The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks now move on to 4-1 on the season, while the Punchers move to 4-2.