SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks have punched their ticket to the postseason and will host the Tornillo Coyotes at Weishuhn field on Friday night.

Wall finished the regular season 8-2 overall, a perfect 5-0 record in District 2-3A play and will host their first playoff game in the first round ever on their home turf.

“I think we want to score and score quickly with tornillo. We know we want to work on what we do. We want to work on our option game. We want to work on our perimeter blocking. We want to get the ball out in space to our athletes. Defensively, we want to put pressure on them to block our front line. I think we’ll have a lot of success with that. For these guys to have a home game for a playoff game, that’s exciting. We’ve never had a home game for the first round of the playoffs. So that’s exciting. They’ll get to play in front of a home crowd,” said head coach, Houston Guy.