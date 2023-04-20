SAN ANGELO, TX— The Wall Hawk baseball team is 11-0 in district and 22-4-1 overall. They are currently tied with Jim Ned in district but before they face the Indians, their eyes turn towards Merkel on Friday.

“They would love nothing more than to kind of knock you off a little bit. We can’t lose focus of what we got tomorrow night and that’s taking care of Merkel. If we are able to do that we will look forward to Jim Ned next week,” said head coach Jason Schnier.

“This week for Merkel is a bounce-back week because last week when we played Coahoma, it wasn’t the best outcome for us. We still pulled off the win but you know the bats weren’t really good so we are using this week to get our bats rolling again and carry on next week for Jim Ned,” said sophomore pitcher Luke Kemp.