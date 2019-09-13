Wall Baseball to receive State Championship rings

WALL– On Friday, September 13th, Wall will host Midland Christian to kick off week three of high school football. At halftime, the Hawk Baseball team will receive their 3A State Championship rings.

“It’s a real cool opportunity. Not a lot of people get to say they won a State Championship and get a State ring, so just to receive one at halftime in front of everyone else is going to be real cool,” Senior Colton Diebitsch said.

The Hawks capped off 2019 with a 39-1 record and won their first State Title in baseball in June. They defeated Blanco, 2-1, in Round Rock at the UIL Baseball State Championship game.

“I am extremely excited because I get to see the guys I haven’t seen because they went to College,” Kye Herbert said. “I’ve been thinking about it because we have a group chat and they keep on saying how excited they are to come back home and celebrate with us.”

Kick off for Friday's game will be at 7:30 at Hawk Stadium.






