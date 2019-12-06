Wall High School — Team Scores

Walker, Herbert highlight all-district honors for Hawks

SAN ANGELO — Wall senior defensive end Joe Walker was named Defensive MVP and junior Kye Herbert earned Co-Utility Player of the Year when the District 3-3A honors were released Thursday.

The Hawks (12-1) had 10 players who earned first-team honors, five on offense, and five on defense. Houston Guy and his coaching staff were named the district Staff of the Year.

DISTRICT 3-3A SUPERLATIVES

DISTRICT MVP: Anthony Bonilla SR Eastland

OFFENSIVE MVP: Behren Morton JR Eastland

DEFENSIVE MVP: Joe Walker SR Wall

MVP LINEMAN: Dillon Broyles SR Eastland

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Kelso SR Jim Ned; Kye Herbert JR Wall

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Zach Henderson JR Jim Ned

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Lawson FR Breckenridge; Xavier Wishert SO Jim Ned

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Lopez SR Clyde

STAFF OF THE YEAR: Wall

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Mason Fuchs SR Wall; Owen Woodward SR Breckenridge

RUNNING BACKS: Brandon Fielding JR Eastland; Bo Baker SR Clyde

FULLBACK: Riley Perry SR Jim Ned

RECEIVERS: Connor Dierschke SR Wall; Cade Ford SR Jim Ned; Timmy Smithson SR Early; Alex Gonzales SR Eastland; Aaryn Medina SR Breckenridge

TIGHT END: Lex Dusek SR Wall; Austin Martin JR Jim Ned

CENTER: Kep Granzin SR Wall

GUARD: Miguel Hernandez JR Jim Ned; Luke Lipsey JR Wall; Tanner Cantrell SR Breckenridge

TACKLE: Spencer McCarty SR Jim Ned; Tate Williams JR Wall

PUNTER: Jax Roam SR Clyde

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Stuart Bumann SR Wall; Miguel Hernandez JR Jim Ned; JT Caraway SR Breckenridge; Brandon Fielding JR Eastland

DEFENSIVE ENDS: Austin Schoonmaker SR Clyde; Jerrid Tennison SR Clyde; Austin Martin JR Jim Ned

INSIDE LB: Bo Baker SR Clyde; Donovan Gomez SR Clyde; Cade Kimmel SR Jim Ned; Drew Morrison JR Wall; Dylan Carlton SR Eastland

OUTSIDE LB: Dom Jones JR Eastland; Reese Hayes SR Jim Ned; Bryson Ballard JR Wall; Owen Woodward SR Breckenridge

SAFETY: Colton Diebitsch SR Wall; Aaryn Medina SR Breckenridge; Britton Brashear SR Clyde

CORNERBACK: Bryan Fielding SO Eastland; Justis Watkins JR Wall; Hunter Lopez SR Clyde; Rhett May SR Jim Ned

KICKER: Pedro Altanmirano FR Clyde

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Dylan Martin SR Jim Ned; Dylan Newman JR Clyde

RUNNING BACKS: Donovan Gomez SR Clyde; Reese Hayes SR Jim Ned; Grady McRae SR Wall

FULLBACK: Chase Rios JR Wall; Jacob Hutton SR Clyde

RECEIVERS: Jamin Harwell SR Jim Ned; Kyle Canada SR Breckenridge; Jonas Arellano JR Breckenridge; Christian Deal SR Clyde; Jax Roam SR Clyde; Dylan Wilson JR Eastland

TIGHT END: Jerrid Tennison SR Clyde; John Mark Schute SR Jim Ned

CENTER: Aaron Copeland JR Eastland

GUARD: Stedham Buchanan JR Clyde; Logan Gillem JR Early; Auston Rose SR Eastland; Kalani Celaya SR Wall; JT Caraway SR Breckenridge

TACKLE: Adrian Elizondo SR Early; Ethan Hull SR Eastland; Jonathan Trejo JR Breckenridge; Jake Balcomb JR Wall; Dalton Kidd SR Clyde

PUNTER: Reece Horton JR Wall

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Zackary Lane SR Wall; John Wheeler SR Jim Ned; Zane Hall SO Clyde; Marcus Moreland JR Early

DEFENSIVE ENDS: Josh Balcomb JR Wall; Payton McClain JR Eastland

INSIDE LB: Nate Fedor SR Wall; Tristan Garcia SR Breckenridge; Ryan Jones SR Early

OUTSIDE LB: Sesario Thompson JR Clyde; Jonas Arellano JR Breckenridge; Nathaniel Cruz SR Eastland; Rylan Hayes JR Jim Ned

SAFETY: Alex Gonzales SR Eastland; Taven Espinosa JR Wall; Caden Martin JR Jim Ned; Jax Roam SR Clyde

CORNERBACK: Jake Andrews JR Wall; Christian Deael SR Clyde

KICKER: Will Ferreira SR Wall

