Walker, Herbert highlight all-district honors for Hawks

SAN ANGELO — Wall senior defensive end Joe Walker was named Defensive MVP and junior Kye Herbert earned Co-Utility Player of the Year when the District 3-3A honors were released Thursday.
The Hawks (12-1) had 10 players who earned first-team honors, five on offense, and five on defense. Houston Guy and his coaching staff were named the district Staff of the Year.
DISTRICT 3-3A SUPERLATIVES
DISTRICT MVP: Anthony Bonilla SR Eastland
OFFENSIVE MVP: Behren Morton JR Eastland
DEFENSIVE MVP: Joe Walker SR Wall
MVP LINEMAN: Dillon Broyles SR Eastland
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Kelso SR Jim Ned; Kye Herbert JR Wall
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Zach Henderson JR Jim Ned
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Lawson FR Breckenridge; Xavier Wishert SO Jim Ned
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Lopez SR Clyde
STAFF OF THE YEAR: Wall
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Mason Fuchs SR Wall; Owen Woodward SR Breckenridge
RUNNING BACKS: Brandon Fielding JR Eastland; Bo Baker SR Clyde
FULLBACK: Riley Perry SR Jim Ned
RECEIVERS: Connor Dierschke SR Wall; Cade Ford SR Jim Ned; Timmy Smithson SR Early; Alex Gonzales SR Eastland; Aaryn Medina SR Breckenridge
TIGHT END: Lex Dusek SR Wall; Austin Martin JR Jim Ned
CENTER: Kep Granzin SR Wall
GUARD: Miguel Hernandez JR Jim Ned; Luke Lipsey JR Wall; Tanner Cantrell SR Breckenridge
TACKLE: Spencer McCarty SR Jim Ned; Tate Williams JR Wall
PUNTER: Jax Roam SR Clyde
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Stuart Bumann SR Wall; Miguel Hernandez JR Jim Ned; JT Caraway SR Breckenridge; Brandon Fielding JR Eastland
DEFENSIVE ENDS: Austin Schoonmaker SR Clyde; Jerrid Tennison SR Clyde; Austin Martin JR Jim Ned
INSIDE LB: Bo Baker SR Clyde; Donovan Gomez SR Clyde; Cade Kimmel SR Jim Ned; Drew Morrison JR Wall; Dylan Carlton SR Eastland
OUTSIDE LB: Dom Jones JR Eastland; Reese Hayes SR Jim Ned; Bryson Ballard JR Wall; Owen Woodward SR Breckenridge
SAFETY: Colton Diebitsch SR Wall; Aaryn Medina SR Breckenridge; Britton Brashear SR Clyde
CORNERBACK: Bryan Fielding SO Eastland; Justis Watkins JR Wall; Hunter Lopez SR Clyde; Rhett May SR Jim Ned
KICKER: Pedro Altanmirano FR Clyde
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Dylan Martin SR Jim Ned; Dylan Newman JR Clyde
RUNNING BACKS: Donovan Gomez SR Clyde; Reese Hayes SR Jim Ned; Grady McRae SR Wall
FULLBACK: Chase Rios JR Wall; Jacob Hutton SR Clyde
RECEIVERS: Jamin Harwell SR Jim Ned; Kyle Canada SR Breckenridge; Jonas Arellano JR Breckenridge; Christian Deal SR Clyde; Jax Roam SR Clyde; Dylan Wilson JR Eastland
TIGHT END: Jerrid Tennison SR Clyde; John Mark Schute SR Jim Ned
CENTER: Aaron Copeland JR Eastland
GUARD: Stedham Buchanan JR Clyde; Logan Gillem JR Early; Auston Rose SR Eastland; Kalani Celaya SR Wall; JT Caraway SR Breckenridge
TACKLE: Adrian Elizondo SR Early; Ethan Hull SR Eastland; Jonathan Trejo JR Breckenridge; Jake Balcomb JR Wall; Dalton Kidd SR Clyde
PUNTER: Reece Horton JR Wall
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Zackary Lane SR Wall; John Wheeler SR Jim Ned; Zane Hall SO Clyde; Marcus Moreland JR Early
DEFENSIVE ENDS: Josh Balcomb JR Wall; Payton McClain JR Eastland
INSIDE LB: Nate Fedor SR Wall; Tristan Garcia SR Breckenridge; Ryan Jones SR Early
OUTSIDE LB: Sesario Thompson JR Clyde; Jonas Arellano JR Breckenridge; Nathaniel Cruz SR Eastland; Rylan Hayes JR Jim Ned
SAFETY: Alex Gonzales SR Eastland; Taven Espinosa JR Wall; Caden Martin JR Jim Ned; Jax Roam SR Clyde
CORNERBACK: Jake Andrews JR Wall; Christian Deael SR Clyde
KICKER: Will Ferreira SR Wall
