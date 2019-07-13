Wake the Desert returns to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO— Wake the Desert, the longest running wake event in the state of Texas began on Friday. The three day event brings hundreds of riders from all over the country, to Concho Middle Park.

The amateur men’s events kicked the day off with Brant Sibert winning the wake surf with a judge’s score of 53. Brayden Dempsey put up a 73 in the skim competition, good enough for the victory.

In the women’s amateur events, Graci Sibert won the wake sure with a final soccer of 60, while Kelly Albin took home the trophy for skim, with a 73.

Stella Tracy won the junior wake surf and Reese Hunt ended the day with a win in the long boarding event.