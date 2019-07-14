Wake The Desert crowns winners in day two

SAN ANGELO– The longest running wake event in the state of Texas continued on Saturday at Lake Nasworthy for day two of Wake The Desert.

Day two kicked off with the Boys and Girls Wake Finals. Stella Tracy won the girls and Alex Albin won the boys. In Junior Women’s and Men’s Wake Final, Ellie Patrick and Barrett Swope took home their respective crowns after both hitting scores over 70.

In the last final of the day, the Junior Pros hit the course and Fynn Bullock-Womble won with the highest judge’s score of the day (85).