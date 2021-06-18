Wade Phillips returns to San Angelo for 47th Angelo Football Clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former NFL coach Wade Phillips has attended almost every Angelo Football Clinic in its 47-year history and 2021 is no different.

Phillips spoke Friday afternoon at the Junell Center and lectured on the importance of building relationships and how to keep athletes motivated.

The former professional coach spent 36 years in the NFL, including a four-year stint as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010.

