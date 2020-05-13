Villegas tabbed next Central boys basketball head coach

SAN ANGELO — C.J. Villegas was named the next Central boys’ basketball head coach on Wednesday.

“I’m very fortunate for coach McCallie, coach Davis, and Mr. Waters for their leadership and guidance throughout this process,” Villegas said. “For them to give me the opportunity to lead this program, I feel very fortunate and very blessed.”

The Brady native spent last season as an assistant coach at Frenship and was the head coach for six seasons at Hereford. He led the Whiteheads to four playoffs appearances and reached the quarterfinals in 2016. He also took Olton to the state tournament in 2012.

“Growing up in Brady I was just always intrigued about the position (Central head coaching job),” he said. “When I had the opportunity, I tried to jump on it and I’m fortunate and blessed for the opportunity to lead the Central program.”

He takes over for Dustin Faught, who left the program last month for rival Midland High’s vacant position. Faught spent four seasons as the Bobcats’ head coach and finished with an 8-22 overall and 3-9 in District 3-6A in 2019.

“I’m really, really excited,” Villegas added. “I watched the kids on film and their style of play really fits my profile.”

Respect for former Bobcats’ head coach played also role in his interest in the position.

“Jamie Boswell is a mentor and a person I look up to,” he said. “I want to try to continue the success he had and do my best to keep it going.”

Villegas has 12 years of head coaching experience and was recently elected as the second Vice President for the Texas Associations of Basketball Coaches.

“One thing I want people to understand is I have a passion for the game of basketball, but not only for the game of basketball but for the student-athletes,” he said. “I have a strong work ethic and do everything I possibly can do help that program and for the community.”