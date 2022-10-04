ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement.

“We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Because this is on ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further as this time.”

Tejas, 28, was arrested September 11 after a traffic stop. According to an affidavit, an officer spotted Tejas traveling about 56 miles per hour down Grandview Avenue, in a 40 mile per hour zone. The officer stated Tejas smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and blood-shot eyes, and was unsteady on her feet while trying to complete a series of field sobriety tests.

Investigators said Tejas consented to a breathalyzer test which detected a blood alcohol content of .176 and .173; more than twice Texas’ legal limit of .08.

Following her arrest, a group of students came forward with their concerns and said they were worried the University was trying to “sweep her arrest under the rug”. At that time, Dooley released a statement saying UTPB was aware of the arrest and said the University could not comment further because of the ongoing legal matter.

Tejas was allowed to continue coaching because there is no explicit DWI policy for the NCAA nor the University of Texas system for faculty members.

However, that all changed when a group of students filed a complaint citing numerous grievances. That complaint was sent to our newsroom this weekend. The group claimed Tejas allowed an ineligible player to remain on the team and play in games. In addition to several NCAA violations, the group alleged Tejas also violated their civil rights and said they chose to come forward anonymously out of fear of retaliation. The group also cited academic concerns in their complaint, saying that Tejas’ demands of the soccer team caused them to fall behind in their studies.

UTPB has not said who will lead the team while in Tejas’ absence. We will continue to follow this story and update as more information becomes available.