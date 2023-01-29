SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday 1/30
Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.
Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.
Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m.
Water Valley Wildcats @ Christoval Cougars VG- 5 p.m., VB- will follow
TLCA Eagles @ Clyde Bulldogs VG- 6:30 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.
Jim Ned Indians @ Grape Creek Eagles VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.
Panther Creek Panthers @ Eden Bulldogs VB- 5 p.m., VG- will follow
Eldorado Eagles @ Reagan County Owls VG- 5:30 p.m., VB- 7 p.m.
Paint Rock Indians @ Santa Anna Mountaineers VG- 5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.
Olfen Mustangs @ Menard Yellowjackets VB- 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday 1/31
Midland Legacy Rebels @ Central Bobcats VG- 6 p.m., VB 7:30 p.m.
Lake View Chiefs @ Lubbock Estacado Matadors VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:30 p.m.
Robert Lee Steers @ Bronte Longhorns VG- 5:15 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.
Miles Bulldogs @ Winters Blizzards VG- 5 p.m., VB 6:30 p.m.
Blackwell Hornets @ Veribest Falcons VG- 4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m.
Garden City Cougars @ Irion County Hornets VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.
Llano Yellowjackets @ Brady Bulldogs VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.
Junction Eagles @ San Saba Armadillos VG- 4:15 p.m., VB- 5:30 p.m.
If you know of a game that has been moved and isn’t above, or if a game gets moved again please email KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau at rcompeau@klst.net