SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday 1/30

Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.

Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.

Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m.

Water Valley Wildcats @ Christoval Cougars VG- 5 p.m., VB- will follow

TLCA Eagles @ Clyde Bulldogs VG- 6:30 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.

Jim Ned Indians @ Grape Creek Eagles VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.

Panther Creek Panthers @ Eden Bulldogs VB- 5 p.m., VG- will follow

Eldorado Eagles @ Reagan County Owls VG- 5:30 p.m., VB- 7 p.m.

Paint Rock Indians @ Santa Anna Mountaineers VG- 5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.

Olfen Mustangs @ Menard Yellowjackets VB- 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday 1/31

Midland Legacy Rebels @ Central Bobcats VG- 6 p.m., VB 7:30 p.m.

Lake View Chiefs @ Lubbock Estacado Matadors VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee Steers @ Bronte Longhorns VG- 5:15 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m.

Miles Bulldogs @ Winters Blizzards VG- 5 p.m., VB 6:30 p.m.

Blackwell Hornets @ Veribest Falcons VG- 4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m.

Garden City Cougars @ Irion County Hornets VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.

Llano Yellowjackets @ Brady Bulldogs VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m.

Junction Eagles @ San Saba Armadillos VG- 4:15 p.m., VB- 5:30 p.m.

If you know of a game that has been moved and isn’t above, or if a game gets moved again please email KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau at rcompeau@klst.net