Up for the challenge: Ballinger ready to back up lofty expectations

BALLINGER — There is a lot of noise surrounding Ballinger coming into the 2020 high school football season.

The Bearcats are 13th in the 3A Division II preseason rankings, are picked to win District 2-3A Div. II, and expected to make a deep postseason run.

Those are lofty expectations, but there is a big reason so many are high on the Bearcats.

The program brings back 17 starters from both sides of the ball. Notably all-state offensive and defensive lineman Adam Winn, along with playmakers Westin Rolliwitz, Garrett Dixon, Bradyn Bowman, and quarterback Tyler Vaughn.

Achieving their goal won’t be easy. The Bearcats have a tough non-district schedule headlined by their season opener against Jim Ned.

Their district won’t be a pushover either. Sonora is looking to get back to its winning ways of the past, while Bangs and Brady are both emerging programs.

Once playoffs arrive their region is stacked full of talented teams like Canadian, Abernathy, Childress, and Crane. Then if the Bearcats want to bring home their first-ever state title, there’s the possibility of facing Gunter or Newton, who combined have won the past four state championships.

Ballinger opens it’s season against Jim Ned at 7:30 p.m. August 28th in Tuscola.