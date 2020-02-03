UIL REALIGNMENT: TLCA joins Wall in District 3-3A Division I

SAN ANGELO– The University Interscholastic League announced Reclassification and Realignment for 2020-2022 on Monday.

The Wall Hawks will remain in District 3-3A Division I and will be joined by the TLCA Eagles, who moved up from Division II this year.

District 3-3A Division I

Breckenridge

Clyde

Early

TLCA

Tuscola Jim Ned

Wall

The Hawks won their 10th straight District title in 2019 and finished the year 12-1 overall, losing to Pilot Point in the Regional Semifinals, 26-7. Wall will play Eastland, Cisco, Midland Christian, and Mason in the preseason.

TLCA leaves District 4-3A Division II and finished 2019 1-9 overall. TLCA will play Brady, Junction, Grape Creek, Reagan County and Stanton in the preseason.

Wall Head Coach Houston Guy and TLCA Head Coach Brent Rider react to UIL Realignment and offer their thoughts on the District.

For the complete Reclassification and Realignment packet, click the link below.

https://realignment.uiltexas.org/alignments/2020/2020_RR-Packet.pdf

