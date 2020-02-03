UIL REALIGNMENT: Lake View stays put in District 4-2A Division I

Lake View High School — Team Scores

SAN ANGELO– After UIL Realignment on Monday, the Lake View Chiefs will remain in District 4-2A Division I. The only change with the four-team District is the addition of Fort Stockton, replacing Seminole who dropped to 4A Division II.

District 4-2A Division I

  • Andrews
  • Big Spring
  • Fort Stockton
  • Lake View

The Chiefs finished 2019 3-8 overall and 0-3 in District play. They lost to Clint in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, 34-21.

Lake View will play Lamesa, Pecos, Sweetwater, Snyder, Brownfield, Fabens and Hereford before District begins.

For the complete Reclassification and Realignment packet, click the link below.

https://realignment.uiltexas.org/alignments/2020/2020_RR-Packet.pdf

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

