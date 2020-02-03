UIL REALIGNMENT: Garden City, Sterling City no longer together in district

SAN ANGELO — One of the biggest surprises of UIL Realignment was the separation of Garden City and Sterling City.

The two schools had been in a district together since 2016. The Eagles are now in District 8-1A Division I with Bronte, Robert Lee, Roscoe Highland, and Westbrook, while the Bearkats are in District 6-1A Division I with Lenorah Grady, Rankin, and TLC-Midland.

Here is a full look at the 1A Division I landscape.