UIL REALIGNMENT: Garden City, Sterling City no longer together in district

SAN ANGELO — One of the biggest surprises of UIL Realignment was the separation of Garden City and Sterling City.
The two schools had been in a district together since 2016. The Eagles are now in District 8-1A Division I with Bronte, Robert Lee, Roscoe Highland, and Westbrook, while the Bearkats are in District 6-1A Division I with Lenorah Grady, Rankin, and TLC-Midland.
Here is a full look at the 1A Division I landscape.
District 1
Claude
Happy
McLean
Turkey Valley
White Deer
District 2
Earth Springlake
Kress
Lorenzo
Nazareth
Petersburg
District 3
Crowell
Knox City
Paducah
Spur
Vernon
Northside
District 4
Gail
Borden County
Meadow
O’Donnell
Wellman-Union
Whiteface
District 5
Fort Davis
Imperial
Buena Vista
Marfa
Van Horn
District 6
Garden City
Lenorah Grady
Rankin
TLC – Midland
District 7
Aspermont
Hermleigh
Ira
Roby
Rotan
District 8
Bronte
Robert Lee
Roscoe Highland
Sterling City
Westbrook
District 9
Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo
TLC – Arlington
District 10
Campbell
Fruitvale
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
Savoy
District 11
Avalon
Blum
Bynum
Covington
Milford
District 12
Abbott
Aquilla
Coolidge
Gholson
Penelope
District 13
Baird
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Santa Anna
District 14
Eden
Mertzon Irion County
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley
District 15
Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Zephyr
District 16
Barksdale
Nueces Canyon
Leakey
McDade
Medina
Prairie Lea