Bronte High School — Team Scores

Robert Lee High School — Team Scores

Sterling City High School — Team Scores

UIL REALIGNMENT: Garden City, Sterling City no longer together in district

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — One of the biggest surprises of UIL Realignment was the separation of Garden City and Sterling City.

The two schools had been in a district together since 2016. The Eagles are now in District 8-1A Division I with Bronte, Robert Lee, Roscoe Highland, and Westbrook, while the Bearkats are in District 6-1A Division I with Lenorah Grady, Rankin, and TLC-Midland.

Here is a full look at the 1A Division I landscape.

District 1 

Claude 

Happy 

McLean 

Turkey Valley 

White Deer 

District 2 

Earth Springlake 

Kress 

Lorenzo 

Nazareth 

Petersburg 

District 3 

Crowell

Knox City 

Paducah 

Spur 

Vernon 

Northside 

District 4 

Gail 

Borden County 

Meadow 

O’Donnell 

Wellman-Union 

Whiteface 

District 5 

Fort Davis 

Imperial 

Buena Vista 

Marfa 

Van Horn

District 6 

Garden City 

Lenorah Grady 

Rankin 

TLC – Midland 

District 7 

Aspermont 

Hermleigh 

Ira 

Roby 

Rotan

District 8 

Bronte 

Robert Lee 

Roscoe Highland 

Sterling City 

Westbrook 

District 9

Bryson 

Newcastle 

Perrin-Whitt 

Saint Jo 

TLC – Arlington 

District 10 

Campbell 

Fruitvale 

Gilmer Union Hill 

Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel 

Savoy 

District 11 

Avalon 

Blum 

Bynum 

Covington 

Milford 

District 12 

Abbott 

Aquilla 

Coolidge 

Gholson 

Penelope

District 13 

Baird 

Gorman

Lingleville 

May 

Santa Anna 

District 14 

Eden 

Mertzon Irion County 

Paint Rock 

Veribest 

Water Valley 

District 15 

Evant 

Jonesboro 

Lometa 

Zephyr 

District 16 

Barksdale 

Nueces Canyon 

Leakey 

McDade 

Medina 

Prairie Lea

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule