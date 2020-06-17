UIL lifts “Friday night rule” for upcoming season

AUSTIN — The UIL announced it has lifted its broadcast rule for the 2020 high school football season during a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday.

The “Friday night rule” prohibits schools from broadcasting games live online or on television during the regular season.

“I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcast rule, not permanently, just for a one-time venture,” said UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Because we know this, there will many people who stay away because they are fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows.”

During a normal season, schools can broadcast games live on Thursday and Saturdays, while Friday games were only allowed on an hour tape delay.

The UIL emphasized the change would only be for the upcoming 2020 season.