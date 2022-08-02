SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eagles are back in action after a hot off-season where the Eagles got to participate in the State 7-on-7 tournament in College Station for the first time against other top contending teams.

“Had a lot of fun doing it and that confidence that you get from being there and being right there with those teams is huge, I’m hoping it’s just going to roll right into the season,” Head Coach Matt Jones said.

TLCA is welcoming back 8 starters on offense to help lead the team’s younger members.

“That just boosted our mentality to go out and win during the season because we know our skills are there and now we know that our linemen are there to bring the house,” Senior Kelby Thomas said.

The past few seasons for the Eagles have been rough, but head coach Matt Jones is confident in the physicality of his team.

“When we get to games, making sure that they understand that even though we haven’t won, we’ve been in some close games against some good teams and that we’re not afraid to be physical with anybody,” Jones said.

The Eagles did not just stop at 7-on-7 this summer though, this mixed team of veterans and rookies have been in the weight room getting ready all summer.

“We were in the weight room almost every day, had a bunch of guys showing up. Ready to go out there and work hard, put it all on the line,” Caleb Hill said.

The Eagles will be back under the lights Friday, August 12th for their first scrimmage of the season against Eldorado at 5:00 p.m. and open season play Friday, August 26th at Ozona.