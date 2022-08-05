SAN ANGELO, Texas — Coming in at number #13 in the Preseason rankings, it’s no secret that the Punchers have had their fair share of success in the past. With a strong group of returning seniors, Mason is hoping to make their 15th straight trip to the playoffs this season.

With two-a-days underway, the Punchers are eager to improve their game these next few weeks.

“Practices are fun, they’re energetic, the progress is steadily moving up, and it’s exciting to see as a coach, and it’s fun to coach,” head coach Michael McLeod said.

With 11 straight district titles, and 14 straight trips to the playoffs, Mason has high goals for themselves.

“We have four goals. Win the first game. Win district. Make it to December football. And win State,” said Junior Running Back & Safety, Ryne Todd.

Returning back to the field for their final year, the MHS Punchers have quiet a few seniors who are stepping into that leadership roles.

“If you’re gonna talk it, you got to walk it. You got to set an example for the younger people on the team, and even some of the older people on the team, and make sure everybody is doing their job,” Senior Quarterback & Safety, Ivan Wofford said.

“That’s our team motto this year is “Best” and it’s about giving their best,” McLeod said.

The Punchers kick off their season August 26th against Coleman hoping to start the season off strong.