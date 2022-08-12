SAN ANGELO, TX — The Robert Lee Steers are looking to erase the past after having their first losing season since 2017, last year.

The Steers were in region two last season, but after the recent UIL realignment changes, they find themselves in a new district with four other 1A Division I teams. Robert Lee will compete in the district against Eden, Irion County, Menard, and Veribest and are hoping that the new District 13-1A Divison I will bring them more success than in the past.

“New year, everybody right now is undefeated. We had high hopes but we just got to get better every day. If we have a practice where we get better that day, then it’s all we can ask for and we’ll take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and see how it plays out,” said head coach Lee McCown.

This season the Steers are only bringing back only a few seniors, and are hoping that the upperclassmen will step up into the leadership role.

“Energy, the want to do good and especially because we had a drought the past years. It’s been rough, no leadership really and just the morality, it’s gone up and I’m excited for it,” said junior, Brayden Sherwood who is a multi-position athlete on the team as their running back, corner, and middle linebacker.

“Just working to get better athletically and to teach these guys before I leave. It’s very important that the older guys teach the younger guys, teach them morals, teach them just techniques that we had and pass them down. Really just keep the goodness going,” said senior lineman and corner, Ginner Mendoza.

After the past two weeks of two-a-days, the progress has taken it up a notch and the coaches have been able to see the athletes really step up into their positions and roles on the team.

“We’re using this time to kind of find out who our leaders are and some of them are starting to step up and of course, we as coaches are leaders out there but we got to have some players do it too,” said McCown.

The Robert Lee Steers will be in action and kick off their season Friday, August 26th against Rotan.