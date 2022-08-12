SAN ANGELO, TX — Wrapping up our two-a-day tours here in the Concho Valley with our final team, Paint Rock. The Indians are fired up going into the upcoming season under new head coach Jeff Shelton.

“We’re trying to build young men out here, but you put the effort in, you work hard, things fall the right way, get to the playoffs, get a taste of that and see if you can’t knock somebody off because once you’re in the tournament anything can happen,” said head coach Jeff Shelton.

Even though this year’s team is heavily reliant on the underclassmen, the Indians still welcome back 4 returners on both sides of the ball.

“His slogan this year has been, compete, so in all aspects of our lives, we’re wanting to get better and compete with others in order to improve,” said senior quarterback and wide receiver, Mason Meares.

Having a strong group of returners and seniors, the leadership abilities of this team have already been shown in practice.

“When kids start coaching each other, in a positive way, it can be very beneficial and allow everybody here to really buy in and get going in the right direction,” said Shelton.

“Helping correct the freshman’s mistakes, teaching them what to do and what not to do, and just keeping their heads up when they mess up,” said senior quarterback and safety, Sal Fuentes.

That’s all for our two-a-day coverage, football season is officially here. The Paint Rock Indians kick off their season Friday, August 26th over at Lohn.