SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles seek to get back on track after failing to win a game in 2022.

Tanner Thiel is entering his seventh year as Head Coach for the Eagles. Thiel continues to stay positive and vows to get things turned around this 2023 season.

“After coming off a 0 and 10 season, we talked about this being a little bit of a revenge tour this year. We have a lot to prove. We’re a lot better team than what we showed last year.”

The Grape Creek Eagle’s first game is only four weeks away against Stanton and the excitement to get back on the winning side of things are evident after their first two-a-days practice of the season.

“I’m pretty excited. We’ve been putting in the work this summer and I know we had a bad season last year, but we’ve been coming on strong, so I’m pretty excited,” said senior running back, Colton Rumsey.

After having one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2021, the Grape Creek Eagles took a step back in 2022. Adversity hit them hard, but they are looking to use that as fuel this time around.

“I feel this team is young, but they can carry on. They can carry a burden. They really can like, no matter what happens, we got to keep our heads up. That’s all it is,” said senior running back Gavin Guerra.

The Eagles season gets underway August 25th at home against Stanton High School.