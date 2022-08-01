SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs are hoping to put the last few seasons to bed, as they are looking forward to the upcoming season and new division with new teams. Last Season, the Chiefs went 3 and 8 beating Brownfield, Fabens, and Big Spring. Head Coach Hector Guevara says that staying focused is the key this season.

“We just gotta make sure we improve in what we are trying to accomplish on Friday, daily and stay focused on what we got to do,” Coach Guevara.

For the first time in two years, the Chiefs will not automatically qualify for playoffs in their new 5-team division and Quarterback Bryce Medley says he loves being counted as the underdogs.

“I love it because it just pushed us to get better each day. Nobody really expects us to do much this season and we just want to go out there and prove everybody wrong,” Medley said.

Going into the new season the Chiefs are sticking to what they know, doing the hard work, and pushing eachother to get through the adversity.

“We try to stick to our philosophy, play fast, play together, be mentally tough throughout adversity, whether it’s psychologically or mentally, or physically,” Guevara said.

“We’re still doing the same things, we’re just working harder. Pushing each other more and more every day,” QB Medley said.

The Chiefs get their season started Friday, August 12, in a scrimmage against Fort Stockton who dropped down to division two this season.