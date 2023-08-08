SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Blackwell Hornets have created a powerhouse over the years in District 13-1A.

The Hornets finished 7-5 last season before falling to Cherokee 36-30 in the Area Round of the playoffs.

A team that was filled with seniors and a ton of experienced players is no longer. They took a major hit this offseason with graduation and have a bunch of questions marks as they head into the 2023 season.

Head Coach for the Blackwell Hornets, Clint Lowry, assures his group will be ready to compete and win football games.

“The biggest sign these guys have is just learning to play together because we didn’t have enough kids last year. We’ve got some tough games coming up and it’s going to test our abilities and we’ll find out what we need to work on more and this group will be fine. They’re going to be alright; They got a good attitude and good work ethic. We’re not going to have fun too. So that’s a big part of it also.”

One of the few Seniors on this Hornets roster is quarterback Karter Cummings. Cummings is a handworker and ready to get this season started.

“We got to get our guys more physical. They all work hard, I mean, they work really hard in the weight room. In all our workouts and everything so it’s tough.”