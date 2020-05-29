Travis Dawson set to become next Wall boys basketball head coach

WALL — Wall will hire former Happy coach Travis Dawson as its next boys’ basketball head coach, pending school board approval.

The news was first reported by San Angelo Standard-Times’ Amy McDaniels and later confirmed by Dawson.

Dawson will replace former Hawks’ head coach Brian Blackburn, who accepted a head coaching position at Boswell earlier this month.

“We’re ready to get there and get to work and become a part of a great school and great athletic program,” Dawson said. “We plan on being there (Wall) for a long, long time, and having a lot of success while we’re there.”

The Howard Payne alum played three years of basketball in college before starting his coaching career at Robert Lee in 2008. He then coached at Westbrook for one year and at Waco Midway for five years, before taking his first head coaching job at Robert Lee in 2014.

Dawson has spent the last four years as the head coach at Happy where he led the program to the state finals in 2017 and the regional finals in 2018.

“There were a lot of factors that went into my decision, but the main thing was Wall’s reputation as such a great school and great athletic program,” he said. “Every program, year in and year out, there’s a high expectation level of excellence expected and you know they typically achieve that.”

The Hawks finished last season with a perfect record in District 4-3A and fell in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Anthony.

“I knew that they were a young team with a lot of talented kids,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to be inheriting that group and hopefully we can build on last years success and take some steps forward.”