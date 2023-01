SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles dominate district opponent Jim Ned 75-40 tonight at home.

With the win here tonight, the Eagles take sole possession of first place in district 6-3A. They are now 7-1 on district play and 21-6 overall.

The Eagles are now on a seven-game winning streak and will look to extend it some more as they host Grape Creek Friday at home.