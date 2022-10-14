SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles have secured their first three-win season since 2017 with their shutout victory over Grape Creek.

The Eagles always had belief that this season could be the turnaround for something special in their program. Not only have the Eagles got their most wins since the 2017 season, but they also received their first district win in two years.

This season has certainly been something to build on for the eagles this year, and they hope to continue this come next week against a tough Wall team.