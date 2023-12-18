SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 9-4 TLCA San Angelo Eagles will take on the Jim Ned Indians tomorrow night in their District 6-3A opener at home.

The Eagles are the reigning District 6-3A champions from a season ago after finishing last year 26-7 overall and 12-2 in district competition.

TLCA and Jim Ned split the season series last year 1-1 each and know anytime the two compete against one another, it brings the best version out of both programs.

“You know, it’s a good thing anytime you can open up with tough competition because I think after the game you can kind of judge where you’re at as a team. I also think it’s a good thing to open up at home. Last year we lost our first district game to Jim Ned over at their place and, you know, hopefully we’ll have a big crowd and take care of business,” said Eagles head coach, Kent Sherill.

After winning their first district title in the 6-3A ranks in program history, the Eagles are embracing the ‘target on their back’ mentality.

“We love playing competition. I mean, we’re glad we get to be at home. We’ve had few home games this year, so it’s good to play in front of everyone, you know, pack up the gym, and hopefully, redo what we did last year with the district champs, so it starts tomorrow,” said Senior point guard, Jaidden Villanueva.