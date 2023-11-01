SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles are heading back to the playoffs for a second season in a row, after their 36-21 victory over the Ballinger Bearcats in week 10.

The Eagles sit at 5-4 overall on the season and 2-2 in District 2-3A competition. This team has been battle tested this entire 2023 season and they look to use that to their advantage for the remainder of the year.

“Definitely proud of the kids and the way that they’ve shown to push against adversity and through everything we’ve been through this year, but we’ve become a unit and a whole team. Our performance against Ballinger showed that we can play in the third quarter, we can play in the fourth quarter. Our defense is solidified, our offense is there and everything’s starting to roll in the right direction,” said Head Coach, Jonah Masters.

The TLCA San Angelo Eagles football team has been on an upward trend since the 2022 season. After snapping their 24-game losing streak in 2022, the Eagles have won nine regular season games and cliched a playoff spot both year’s.

“It’s been really exciting. Playing with my guys and I think it’s very special to us that we clinched another playoff spot, and it just proves that our hard work is paying off and that we can ball,” said senior slot receiver, Preston Romero.

TLCA San Angelo will host their regular season finale this Friday night at 7pm.