SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles season comes to an end as they lose in the bi-district round to Crane,

The TLCA Eagles have something to build on after seeing so much success here this 2022 season.

Winning their first game in two years, first district win in three and making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The TLCA Eagles program seems to be trending in the right direction after seeing everything they accomplished this season. We look forward to seeing them next year with even more experience.