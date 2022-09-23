SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our KSAN game of the week. The Sonora Broncos destroy Harper 61-8.

This is the first time since 2015, that Sonora and Harper has faced off against each other in the regular season.

The Broncos got things going early. Jaime Buitron runs over a defender and finds himself alone in the end zone, 7-0 Broncos lead.

Later on in the second, Sonora goes to the air and finds Eli Pruneda for the back-shoulder touchdown.

Sonora would go on to win this one in convincing fashion, and now looks ahead Ozona.