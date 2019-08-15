The Lady Cats gearing up for Nita Vannoy

SAN ANGELO — The Central volleyball team was able to get its first real reps of practice in on Wednesday, after a busy week.

The Lady Cats (3-2) swept Lubbock Coronado 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday, at Trevino Gym and finished third in the Tournament of Champions this past weekend, in Duncanville.

Now, they’re getting ready for another tournament. Pool Play for the Nita Vannoy begins on Friday morning at Central, Lake View, Lincoln Middle School, and Lee Middle School. The annual San Angelo tournament brings in teams from across the Concho Valley and state.

“It’s always fun having home-court advantage and all the fans here,” said senior setter Veronica Guerrero. “Just playing and not having to drive back home afterwards. That’s real big nice thing.”

Senior middle right rise Chelsea Weldon added, “I enjoy getting to play with all the surrounding schools. We have all of our friends and family that come out and support us and they can’t really do that in Duncanville. So it’s good to have the community around.”

Variety playing styles allows the tournament to act as a measuring tool for evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of teams at the beginning of the season.

“We’ve got El Paso teams coming in, we’ve still got some Lubbock teams, we’ll have some Hill Country teams and different classifications, so it’s just a challenge in the variety that we are going to face,” said Central head coach Connie Bozarth.

The Nita Vannoy starts at 8 a.m. on Friday, at all four San Angelo locations.

Central’s first game is against Big Spring at 8 a.m. on Friday, at Central.