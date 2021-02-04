Super Bowl LV Countdown to Kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Fort Worth Zoo hippo predicts Super Bowl LV winner

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH (KDAF) – Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl? 

Well, a hippo at the Fort Worth Zoo made quite a splash Thursday.

Bubbles the hippopotamus is predicting that the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LV this Sunday. 

Bubbles made her selection by choosing between apple slices stuck to her exhibit glass with honey adhesive.

It took around 30 minutes for Bubbles to make the decision.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s animals have been predicting Super Bowl winners since 1998. Sometimes they get it right, other times they don’t.

The zoo says winning isn’t everything. It’s all about having a little fun along the way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.