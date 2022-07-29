San Angelo, TX — The Angelo State Angelettes are back on campus and are getting ready for the upcoming football season, which is just a few weeks away from kicking off. From working on technique to cardio to preparing for camp, the Angelettes are zoned in.

“We’ve been doing a bunch of conditioning, running. For girls wanting to be on the team, we do have to run a mile every day, a bunch of techniques, and then we have camp also,” Angelette, Mia Henton said.

When you become a part of the Angelette dance program, you aren’t just a dancer, you’re a part of something bigger, a sisterhood.

“This program is a sisterhood as well as an opportunity to serve as an ambassador for this university,” Angelette, Kena Bolding said.

Being an Angelette is a lot of fun, but it does come with some responsibility, like representing Angelo State University, but it also takes confidence and hard work as well.

“My advice would be to have confidence in yourself and just be open to new experiences,” Bolding said.

“You have to be 100% dedicated, this is a long-term process, full semester kind of thing, and be prepared for challenges and meeting new people, you have to be a people person to be on this team,” Henton said.