LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University suspended Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams and accused him of an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment.”

Tech did not immediately say who would fill in for Adams as coach for the Red Raiders during the Big 12 tournament. Texas Tech was 16-15 for the season and 5-13 in the Big 12 at the time Adams was suspended. TTU is the ninth seed and plays West Virginia in the tournament.

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech University has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.

On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team. Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.