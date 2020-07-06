Texas Rangers slugger Gallo tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo connects for a two-run home run on a pitch from Kansas City Royals’ Homer Bailey in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, though the team says the All-Star right fielder is asymptomatic. General manager Jon Daniels said Monday, July 6, 2020, that Gallo is isolated at his apartment in Dallas and not around teammates. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, though the team said the All-Star right fielder is asymptomatic.

General manager Jon Daniels said Monday that Gallo is isolated at his apartment in Dallas and not around teammates. Daniels said Gallo told him that he feels as good as he ever has.

Gallo initially took a saliva test as part of the team’s intake process June 27, and got a positive result two days later. The 26-year-old Gallo took a nasal swab test on June 30 which came back negative, but then had another saliva test that came back positive Sunday.

After being one of the local players that had been able to work out at the Rangers’ new ballpark the past several weeks, Gallo has missed the first four days of summer camp at Globe Life Field, including Monday. Daniels had said Sunday that Gallo was still in intake testing.

Gallo has 110 career homers in his 418 big league games. After consecutive 40-homer seasons, he had 22 homers in 70 games last season and was an All-Star before right wrist surgery. He homered in the All-Star game.

