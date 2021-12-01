Texas Rangers finalize mega-deals with SS Seager, 2B Semien

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) - The amount of precipitation the Concho Valley receives has a great impact on our water resources. To the San Angelo State Park, it's more than just our drinking water, it reaches supplies to wildlife as well.

West Texas is known for its dry conditions so water can be scarce throughout the year. With a "La Nina" weather pattern of dryer weather for the winter setting in, we're entering the stage just before the "moderate drought" level.