Texas Rangers finalize mega-deals with SS Seager, 2B Semien

New Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager speaks at a press conference at Globe Life Field Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers have finalized the contracts for their new half-billion dollar middle infield, wrapping up their deals Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 with two-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien.(AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized the contracts for their new half-billion dollar middle infield.

The Rangers wrapped up deals with two-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien. Seager, who was the 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, got $325 million for 10 years. Semien got $175 million for seven years.

They are part of a record offseason spending spree for the Rangers. The contracts got finalized hours before Wednesday night’s expiration of MLB’s collective bargain agreement with players that could lead to a lockout.

