Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4

Sports

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — A top-five team in 4A, the Dumas Demons welcome in Levelland to Demon Stadium for week four of the non-district schedule. Can the Lobos pull off the upset?

The Wall Hawks are hosting a fantastic matchup against the Mason Punchers.

See highlights from across the state above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

More Stories for you

• CVHP High School Football
Snyder 36, Lake View 12No. 3 Wall 42, Mason 7Reagan County 61, TLCA 0Ballinger 21, Clyde 14Alpine 7, Sonora 0Brady 38,…

• Inside the Game Week 4: Sterling City wins top 5 battle; Wall tops rival Mason; Ballinger, Irion County stay undefeated
Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season featured a battle of Top 5 teams in six-man, a matchup between classic…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grady cruises past Bronte
BRONTE — Grady cruised past Bronte 50-19 in a non-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium. The Longhorns (1-3) go on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls to Graden City, loses third straight
GARDEN CITY — Garden City improved to 2-2 and defeated Eden 77-54 in non-district matchup at Bearkat Stadium. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handily defeats Grandfalls-Royalty, stays undefeated
MERTZON — Irion County improved to 4-0 after a 52-6 win over Grandfalls-Royalty in a non-district matchup at O.K….

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Sterling City wins Top 5 showdown, knocks off No. 2 Borden County
STERLING CITY — No. 5 Sterling City prevailed 62-58 over No. 2 Borden County, in a battle of perennial six man powers…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo