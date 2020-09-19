Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — A top-five team in 4A, the Dumas Demons welcome in Levelland to Demon Stadium for week four of the non-district schedule. Can the Lobos pull off the upset?

The Wall Hawks are hosting a fantastic matchup against the Mason Punchers.

See highlights from across the state above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

More Stories for you

• CVHP High School Football

Snyder 36, Lake View 12No. 3 Wall 42, Mason 7Reagan County 61, TLCA 0Ballinger 21, Clyde 14Alpine 7, Sonora 0Brady 38,…

• Inside the Game Week 4: Sterling City wins top 5 battle; Wall tops rival Mason; Ballinger, Irion County stay undefeated

Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season featured a battle of Top 5 teams in six-man, a matchup between classic…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grady cruises past Bronte

BRONTE — Grady cruised past Bronte 50-19 in a non-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium. The Longhorns (1-3) go on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls to Graden City, loses third straight

GARDEN CITY — Garden City improved to 2-2 and defeated Eden 77-54 in non-district matchup at Bearkat Stadium. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handily defeats Grandfalls-Royalty, stays undefeated

MERTZON — Irion County improved to 4-0 after a 52-6 win over Grandfalls-Royalty in a non-district matchup at O.K….

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Sterling City wins Top 5 showdown, knocks off No. 2 Borden County

STERLING CITY — No. 5 Sterling City prevailed 62-58 over No. 2 Borden County, in a battle of perennial six man powers…